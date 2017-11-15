SPLOST Revenues Decline

SPLOST (special purpose local option sales tax) revenue continues to decline in Evans County. The 2011 SPLOST was projected to accrue $8,250,000 over five years, but with just a few months left for collections, only 67 percent, approximately $5.5 million, of that has been collected so far.

“That’s significantly less than what we anticipated,” reported County Administrator Casey Burkhalter at a meeting last week. The 2011 SPLOST term will end in December. Burkhalter estimated Evans County might collect $6 million total, $2.2 million less than originally budgeted.

The 2005 SPLOST collections totaled $8,092,017 — $158,000 less than budgeted. SPLOST funds are used by city and county governments for capital equipment purchases and for paving and building roads. Declining revenues are due in part to recent tax reforms, but so far, the state hasn’t been able to provide a specific explanation as to why local SPLOST revenues continue to decline so drastically.

From staff reports

