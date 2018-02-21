Special Presentment: Moss indicted in baby’s death

In a special presentment to the grand jury during the February term of Evans County Superior Court, David Moss was indicted for two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree in connection with the death of a baby, Makayla Linton, last March.

Moss was not previously arrested or charged in Linton’s death because the crime lab never presented a clear decision on the baby’s cause of death

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.

Comments

comments