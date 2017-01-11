Special city election set for March 21

Judge McCoy to serve as election supt.

The passing of longtime councilman James Waters last month leaves a vacancy on the Claxton City Council. A special election will be held in March to fulfill the remaining three years of his term. Qualifying for the seat will open sometime in late January, but the dates have not yet been set.

The Claxton City Council discussed the matter at their bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The council also elected to request that Probate Judge Darin McCoy serve as the election superintendent for the March election. McCoy has handled county elections for years but recently retired City Administrator Gayle Durrence served as superintendent for city elections.

By Ashley Cheney, Staff Writer – staffwriter@claxtonenterprise.com

