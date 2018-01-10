Snow Photos!

Evans County and much of the Southeast region experienced record-breaking snowfall for the first time in nearly 30 years. Below are some photos taken by Enterprise Editor Sarah Gove as well as photo submissions by area residents. Read about the record snow in this week’s edition. On newsstands now!
Welcome to Claxton!
Adley Rogers, daughter of Will and Krystal Rogers, enjoyed traveling in the snow.
Highway 280 was covered in snow as well as the railroad tracks.
Braylon Ball, age 7, grandson of Eddie and Stephanie Ball, goofed around in the historic snowfall.
The Bellville Depot looked like a Winter Wonderland in this photo submitted by Darin McCoy.
Braylon Ball and grandmother Stephanie Ball built a 6′ snowman from the snow that arrived in Evans County.
Brian Litch took this photo of Bellville United Methodist Church.
Even animals enjoyed the freshly fallen snow! Tammy Higgs submitted this photo of Butterbean enjoying the snow.
Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce
Cash Threatte, son of Valerie Threatte, didn’t seem to mind the colder weather.
Claxton City Hall
Chloe Gay, age 6, makes a snowball on Smith Street. Photo submitted by Barbara Gay, grandmother.
Claxton Fruitcake Bakery
The snow arrived heavy in Evans County, as seen in this photo of CJ, Hunter, Zachary and Kaleigh Milton. Photo submission by Chris Milton.
Claxton Hardware
Dogs frolic in the snow. Photo submission by Heidi DeLoach.
Claxton Poultry- photo submitted by Richard Palmer
Hannah Jansen, age 11, tastes the snow. Theresa Jansen, mother, photo submission.
Some local residents left evidence of donuts in the snow in the Veterans Center Parking lot.
Heidi DeLoach captured this photo of John DeLoach and a tractor.
Eastside Baptist Church – photo submission by Matt Brady.
Julie and Jayden Hernandez take a walk in the snow. Photo submission by Lili Navag.
Evans Co. Courthouse
Katie and Dane Schubert build a snowman in Claxton. Photo submission by Tony Schubert
GA Fruitcake Co.
Hagan City Hall – photo submission by Buddy Griffin
Lilly Kate Braun poses with her snow angel.
Crystal Osteen submitted this winter scene of Joe Todd Road.
The historic snow makes for a great background to this snowman created by Maddox Akins, Houston Folsom, Mallory Akins, and Hunter Folsom. Photo submitted by Monica Akins.
Mila Sapp, age 8, and Wilson Sapp, age 6, enjoy a sleigh ride Lindsey Sapp.
Mason and Garrison Sapp in Daisy creating snow angels. Photo submitted by Melissa Sapp.
The Claxton Enterprise closed down during the snow weather last week. Here’s a look at Newton St.
Anslee Price shared this photo of Mia enjoying a warm seat safe from the snow.
Claxton Enterprise Publisher Mickey Peace snapped a photo of this serene scene from their home.
Uh-oh! Looks like someone is ready for a snowball fight! Michael LaSala, Jr.. Photo submission by Kelly LaSala.
Mila and Wilson Sapp smile in the snow.
Railroad St.
Noah Hardwick created a new take on the classic snowman. Photo submission by Jeff and Melissa Hardwick.
Snow can still be seen falling in this photo of Newton St.
Noah Callaway was bundled up to a day out in the snow.
Claxton Primitive Baptist Church
Will, Krystal and Adley Rogers enjoy the snow with their pet, Molly.
Railroad St. shops
Tapanga Osteen, daughter of Crystal and Stephen Osteen, enjoyed making a snow angel.
Flags stand frozen from the low temperatures on Railroad St. in Claxton.
Wilson Sapp, age 6, is working hard in the snow in this photo submitted by Lindsey Sapp.
City of Claxton Water Tower
First Baptist Church
