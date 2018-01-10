Most snow in Evans last week since 1973 storm

A winter storm system moving up the east coast brought wintry weather to Claxton and Evans County, dropping at least 3.5 inches of snow last Wednesday, Jan. 3. Freezing rain followed by sleet hit Evans County early Wednesday morning and progressed to snow in most areas by 10 a.m. The snowfall continued well into the afternoon.

Temperatures below freezing on Thursday and Friday resulted in treacherous driving conditions well after the snowfall ended Wednesday and a National Weather Service winter weather advisory for wind chill and black ice on the roadways…

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

