Six finalists named for police chief job

City Council to conduct interviews tomorrow

Claxton City Council has narrowed the 27 applicants who applied for the position of police chief down to six finalists. Interviews will be conducted on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Claxton Mayor Terry Branch and city council members will interview the finalists in alphabetical order beginning with Lt. Barry Barnard, current investigator with Claxton Police Dept.

• • •

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

editor@claxtonenterprise.com

