Shirley Womble, 85, passed away April 4 at Candler Hospital. She was a native of Springfield, Ill. After graduating from school she worked for J. Edgar Hoover at the Bureau of Investigation in Washington, DC, where she met and married her husband, the late Ira Womble, Jr., in 1951. That year they moved to Evans County where she has resided for 61 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the George Durrence Sunday School Class.

Mrs. Womble was preceded by her husband and a granddaughter, Ann Loraine Womble.

Surviving are one son, John Wesley Womble (Yo Bok Seon, fiancée) of Claxton; two daughters, Donna (Bruce) Carter of Folkston and Debra Thomas of Rome, Ga.; two brothers, Jim H. Gates of Tucson, Ariz., and Charles E. Gates of Jacksonville, Fla.; one sister, Joyce Gates Stowers of Springfield, Ill.; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, April 7, from 9:30-11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 7, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Lyons officiating.

Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments