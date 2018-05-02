Sheriff, deputies injured in scuffle with male suspect

Sheriff Randall Tippins and two deputies sustained minor injuries trying to apprehend a suspect after a traffic stop last Thursday afternoon in Bellville. The incident occurred in front of Bellville’s The Claxton Bank branch.

Three citizens, including an off duty Tattnall County police officer, came to the aid of Tippins and officers Virgil DeLoach and Mac Edwards in restraining thirty-eight-year-old Jason Stafford.

Tippins was on the “bottom of the pile,” one officer said, and took the brunt of the scuffle across the face. The incident lasted less than 10 minutes. Aside from bruising, none of the officers or Stafford sustained major injury or broken bones during the incident. No one was knocked unconscious during the scuffle either.

At approximately 3 p.m., an ECSO deputy stopped a vehicle in Bellville for a defective equipment traffic violation. Stafford was a passenger in the vehicle. He gave the deputy a false name. After removing Stafford from the vehicle, he attempted to elude arrest.

Stafford was transported to the Evans County Jail and found in possession of crack cocaine. He’s currently being housed at the jail. Stafford’s charges include three counts of obstruction against law enforcement officers, one count of sale of cocaine and two prior sale of cocaine charges from a 2013 drug case.

A coordinated search warrant drug arrest in the Daisy area Thursday evening after 8 p.m. went much smoother for law enforcement officers. ECSO, Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bulloch County K-9 unit served a search warrant at a residence on Old Dairy Road just outside of Daisy and arrested Marcus Robertson. The warrant was issued based on “prior drug information,” investigators say.

A search of the residence produced a large quantity of marijuana, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and other items commonly used in the distribution of illegal narcotics. (Certified weights not currently available). “It was a very smooth search warrant,” DeLoach said.

Robertson’s charges include possession of cocaine with intent, possession of marijuana with intent and possession of drug related objects. He is currently out on bond.

