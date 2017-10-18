Senate Rural Committee to meet in Claxton next week

The Senate Rural Georgia Study Committee will host its next meeting in Claxton at the Veterans Community Center on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. The meeting is designed for public participation with time scheduled for comments and questions.

The committee, comprised of seven senators, was created by Senate Resolution 392 to undertake a year-long study of the conditions, needs, issues and problems of rural Georgia. Members include Senator David Lucas (chairman), Senator Jack Hill, Senator Dr. Dean Burke, Senator Steve Gooch, Senator Freddie Powell-Sims, Senator Greg Kirk and Senator Ed Harbison.

