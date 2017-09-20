Bridges demolished

Two Evans County bridges, the bridge over Bull Creek on Gus Tippins Rd. outside of Daisy and the Scott’s Creek Bridge on Daisy Nevils Hwy. near the Bulloch County line, are currently being replaced. The old bridges have been torn out and construction is ongoing.

Georgia Dept. of Transportation is handling the Gus Tippins bridge project. A $1.7 million contract for replacement of the .174 mile bridge was awarded to Southeastern Site Development and the road was closed in July.

The project is 35 percent complete, but won’t be finished until Spring 2018. Construction activity was halted last week due to rising water levels as a result of Hurricane Irma.

“Water levels are being monitored and documented daily. This delay which is no fault of the contractors could possibly extend the completion date,” said Jill Nagel, district communications officer for DOT District Five.

The 4.3 mile Gus Tippins Road detour is marked as west on Melissa Street in Daisy, south on Old Hwy. 250 and east on Sunbury Road.

Work on the demolition of the old Scott’s Creek Bridge, a Transportation Investment Act (TIA) funded project, had resumed by Wednesday of last week.

Southern Concrete was awarded a $2.1 million contract to replace it and Sunbury Bridge over Bull Creek in April, but work didn’t begin on Scott’s Creek until September 5 after DOT issued a notice to proceed with demolition. The contractors will move to Sunbury Bridge once the Scott’s Creek Bridge is completed.

County Administrator Casey Burkhalter reported on Friday that the bridge demolition was complete and the contractor had received a DOT notice to proceed with construction of the new bridge. A DOT representative said last week the bridge should be completed by January 2018.

