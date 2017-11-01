Scott’s Creek bridge to open “soon”

Gus Tippins won’t open until next year

Two Evans County bridges, the bridge over Bull Creek on Gus Tippins Rd. outside of Daisy and the Scott’s Creek Bridge on Daisy Nevils Hwy. near the Bulloch County line, are currently being replaced. The old bridges have been torn out and construction is ongoing. Scott’s Creek Bridge is almost finished, but the Gus Tippins Bridge replacement won’t be finished until next year. County Admin. Casey Burkhalter was informed the Scott’s Creek Bridge would open Friday.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

editor@claxtonenterprise.com

