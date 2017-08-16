School taxes up 5.17 percent

Public hearings will be August 28, September 11

Evans County Board of Education proposed a millage rate of 14.399 mills at a board meeting held Monday night, Aug. 14. The proposed rate will result in a 5.17 percent increase (.708 mills) of property taxes levied this year.

The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $100,000 is approximately $26.90 while the owner of a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $50,000 would see a tax increase of approximately $14.16. (See Page 2 for a more detailed chart of tax increase based on property value). Property in Evans County is assessed at 40 percent of fair market value.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

