School officer on campuses yesterday

Claxton Policeman Ron Smith started work yesterday as the new school resource officer

Claxton Police Officer Ron Smith took over his newly appointed job of School Resource Officer for Evans County Schools yesterday after the Board of Education unanimously approved an agreement with the City of Claxton Monday night to pay $50,000 annually for the SRO.

The school district will pay monthly installments to help offset the City’s cost in carrying out the program. The SRO agreement is for a one year period and provides for an automatic renewal unless either party requests to terminate the arrangement.

For the time being, the district will utilize local funds for the position, but School Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters says the district is “actively seeking grants” as well.

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

Comments

comments