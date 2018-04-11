BREAKING NEWS
School officer on campuses yesterday

About the author

Newsroom

Advertising

Top News

Fallen tree caused Friday power outage
Fallen tree caused Friday power outage

Fallen tree caused Friday power outage

April 11, 2018
Locals take action with cleanup prog.
Locals take action with cleanup prog.

Locals take action with cleanup prog.

April 11, 2018
School officer on campuses yesterday
School officer on campuses yesterday

School officer on campuses yesterday

April 11, 2018
Mizell is new CHS principal
Mizell is new CHS principal

Mizell is new CHS principal

April 11, 2018
Candidate forum set for April 23
Candidate forum set for April 23

Candidate forum set for April 23

April 11, 2018

Today's Weather

Copyright ©2017 Claxton Enterprise. Design and Development by Mariposa Interactive