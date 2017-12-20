CMS baseball restructured

Evans County Schools have restructured middle school baseball for the upcoming season. Rather than turn out a middle school baseball team, all eighth grade students will join the junior varsity team at Claxton High while sixth and seventh grade athletes will play baseball as part of the Evans County Recreation Department’s program. The district has recently collaborated with Recreation Director Brian Todd in facilitating the change.

School Supt. Dr. Marty Waters and Athletic Director Mark Stroud advised the Board of Education of the pending changes at a board meeting last week. Stroud pointed out that hiring certified coaches to fill all needed positions at the middle school has been a challenge – the middle school team has had four different coaches over the last four seasons. Currently, there is no certified middle school coach to lead a baseball team.

With the restructure, the district’s baseball staff will now consist of a certified head varsity coach, a certified junior varsity coach, and four assistant coaches. All eighth graders who participate at the junior varsity level will receive varsity coaching alongside ninth and tenth grade athletes, an effort the district hopes will strengthen the team.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

