Bus wreck sends six to hospital

Three students, bus driver treated at EMH for minor injuries

BREAKING NEWS: At approximately 7:20 this morning an Evans County school bus was crossing Hwy 280 on College Street (headed from one school to another) when it was involved in a wreck with a silver car traveling toward Claxton. The wreck occurred in front of Southern Properties. After colliding with the car, the school bus struck a power pole.

A statement issued from the district office reads: At approximately 7:15 a.m. an Evans County School Bus was crossing Hwy 280 traveling on College Street. Preliminary reports indicate a car driving at an accelerated rate of speed driving east on Hwy 280 struck the right front of the bus forcing the bus into a utility pole. The bus driver, three students, and the two passengers in the car where transported by Evans County EMS. Injuries did not appear to be serious. All other students were assessed by EMTs and transported to the Evans County Board of Education where ECSS nurses are assessing each child. Once each child is assessed, he/she will be released to his/her parent.

See next week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise for a more detailed report.

