School attendance drops in response to rumor of school shooting threat

No direct threat uncovered by authorities; investigation ongoing

Attendance at Claxton schools was down significantly Monday, Feb. 26, and it wasn’t related to the aggressive flu strain that’s hit the state. Many parents kept their children home after a Snapchat post claiming someone might “shoot the school up” was repeatedly shared and reposted Sunday evening.

Authorities still have not verified that a direct threat was ever made against one of the schools, but there has been and will continue to be an increased law enforcement presence at the schools, says Police Chief Dale Kirkland.

School Supt. Dr. Marty Waters reported that the absence rate at Claxton Middle School, thought to be the school most likely referenced in the social media post, was at 34 percent Monday. The elementary school and Claxton High reported an absence rate of 17 percent. Typically, the district’s daily absence rate is 6 percent or less. Yesterday, attendance returned nearly to normal with an 8 percent absence rate at CMS and 6 percent at CES and CHS.

