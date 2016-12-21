School for 2017-2018 year will start Aug. 1

Classes will commence on Tuesday, Aug. 1, for the Evans County School System’s 2017-2018 school year. The school board approved the calendar at its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. The official last day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23, a half day. Graduation will be held on Saturday, May 26, just prior to Memorial Day. School Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters reported that community response to the previously proposed calendar was mostly positive. Sixty-two percent of individuals surveyed liked the calendar while 38 percent expressed disapproval.

