Sarah Penelope Beasley Mixon (Penny), 73, passed away April 5 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. She was a member of Bullcreek Baptist Church, a native of Savannah and lived in this area for several years. Surviving are her son, Keith Lyons of Claxton; daughter, Alexandria (Tom) Collins of Athens; sister, Patsy Anderson of Rincon; three grandchildren, Shea, Sarah and Thomas; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, April 14, fromn 1– 2 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 14, at 2 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Beards Creek Primitive Baptist Church. Remembrances may be sent to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

