Sandra S. Purvis, 71, passed away November 23 at her home. The Evans County native was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She was a homemaker who loved her children, grandchildren and family. She was preceded in death by R.T. and Mildred Smith. Surviving are her husband, Frank Purvis; one daughter, Angela Davis; two sons, Franklin (Sherry) Purvis, Jr. and Michael Purvis; sister, Patricia Lynn; four grandchildren, Sydney Purvis, Sarah Purvis, Justin Davis, Emily Davis’ and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments