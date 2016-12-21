S.O.S. needs adopters, volunteers

Shelter at maximum capacity

For many, Christmas is a time to reflect on one’s blessings. Many search for a way to “give back.” For pet lovers in Evans County, giving back through volunteering at Save Our Souls or stepping up to adopt a shelter dog may be the answer. Save Our Souls (S.O.S.), a no kill animal shelter located between Metter and Claxton, is currently at maximum capacity and in need of adoptive and foster dog parents. S.O.S. has stopped taking in new shelter animals until their numbers drop. S.O.S. founder, Cynthia Simerson, provides full care for the animals housed in her shelter while also showering the rescued dogs with love and attention, but she is often over-worked and underfunded.

By Ashley Cheney, Staff Writer

