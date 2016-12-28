Rotary Club honors City Admin.

Rotarian and Claxton Mayor Terry Branch presented retiring City Administrator Gayle Durrence with a plaque from the Claxton Rotary Club in recognition of her years of service to the community on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Durrence began her employment with the city as a bookkeeper and then worked as a city clerk. In 1995, she was hired as city administrator. “The only thing is, they never took away any of those previous duties,” Branch said. “She did an excellent job. I would say that the decisions she made through the years have affected each and every one of you in here today.” One of Durrence’s responsibilities was the upkeep of the Veterans Community Center where the Rotary Club meets each week.

