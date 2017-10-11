Rotary, Chamber Auction Oct. 21

A touch of New Orleans is arriving in Evans County this month. The “Mardi Gras, Mystery and Music” 14th annual benefit auction, hosted by the Claxton Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce, will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Evans County Wildlife Club in Hagan. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served until 7 p.m.

Individual tickets are $25. Reserved tables, popular with local businesses, are available for groups of six or eight. The silent auction tables will also open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 7 p.m. when the live auction begins with auctioneer, Huey “Bo” Eason. This will be Eason’s eighth year presenting as auctioneer.

Tickets for the Last Man Standing Reverse Raffle event are available for $100/ticket. Only 50 tickets will be sold. The last person standing will walk away with half the pot, potentially $2,500 in cash.

By Ashley Cheney, Staff Writer

staffwriter@claxtonenterprise.com

