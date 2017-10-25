Rotary, Chamber auction grosses $25K

Locals who attended the 14th annual Claxton Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce Auction and Dinner Saturday evening at the Evans County Wildlife Club had a Mardis Gras good time. A joint fundraising effort, the Rotary Club and Chamber grossed $25,000 at the event and hope to net approximately $20,000 after expenses are paid.

Auction events included both a live and silent auction, raffle ticket sales and a Last Man Standing Reverse Raffle.

