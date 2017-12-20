Rotary serves meal to nearly 200

Claxton Rotary Club held their annual Christmas Dinner for folks in need on Tuesday, Dec. 12, serving 147 people a holiday meal of ham, mac-n-cheese, green beans and dessert with the help of Food Fresh and Krispy Chick.

More than 100 individuals were served at the Veterans Community Center while 43 plates were delivered to Concerted Services. Evans County Family Connections and the Evans County Christian Food Bank assisted the Rotary Club in distributing 200 tickets to Evans County residents for the dinner.

