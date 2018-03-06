Rogers, Sikes are Citizens of the Year

In recognition of their decades of service to the local community, Claxton Fire Chief Harold Rogers and Evans County Fire Chief Andy Sikes were honored as Citizens of the Year at the annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet and Salute to Business and Industry held last Tuesday night, Feb. 27, at the Evans County Wildlife Club.

More than 200 business owners, community leaders, elected officials and local residents attended the event. Bill Beausay, author and motivational speaker, delivered the keynote address.

