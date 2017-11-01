Robert Waugh Gargalli, 71, passed away November 1 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Pennsylvania. He lived in Ponce Inlet, Fla., before moving to Claxton 13 years ago. He always enjoyed being at the beach and being near his family. Surviving are his wife, Linda Gargalli of Claxton; one brother, John Gargalli of Maryland; three sisters-in-law, Janice (Lamar) Mitchell of Claxton, Kathy Orren of Virginia, and Bernice (Michael) Hughes of Florida; several nieces and nephews; and two great-nieces. A memorial will be held at a later date. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

