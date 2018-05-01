Robert Earl (Steve Wilson) Tompkins, 90, slipped away peacefully on April 29 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. He was born on October 22, 1927 in Manassas, to Nathan and Estella Tompkins. He was married to MaeRetha Tompkins and to this union eight children were born. He was employed at Daniel Lumber Company for over 60 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, MaeRetha Tompkins; daughter, Genevieve Cobbs; son-in-law, William Melvin; and grandson, Bobby Lewis Tompkins. He leaves to cherish his moments of love, children, Bobby (Thelma Lavern) Tompkins, Emma Melvin, Larry (Velma Raye) Tompkins, Ronnie (Gwen) Tompkins, Emory Tompkins, Ricky (Lynette) Tompkins, Stanley (Rose) Tompkins; 27 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Otis (Pat) Tompkins; one sister, MaeRetha Brown; one brother-in-law, Fletcher (Wilma) Mills; one sister-in-law, Helen Johnson; a special cousin, Willease Mills; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The viewing will be held Friday, May 4, from 12 – 6 p.m., at Harpers Funeral Home. The wake will be held on Friday, May 4, from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Homegoing services will be held Saturday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at United House of Prayer for all People in Bellville. Interment will be at the Historic Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Claxton. Harper’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

