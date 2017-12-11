Robert Allen Anderson, 65, passed away December 9 at Evans Memorial Hospital. The native of Wildwood, Fla. worked with the City of Hagan for 20 plus years and with the Claxton Fire Department 17 years. He was of Baptist Faith. Surviving are his wife, Glenda Anderson; three sons, Robbie Anderson, Danny Anderson and Timothy Anderson, all of Claxton; two brothers, Freddie Anderson of Reidsville and Wayne Anderson of Pulatka, Fla.; three sisters, Becky Cowart of Claxton, Brenda DeLoach of Claxton and Marlyn Johnston of Ocala, Fla.; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers will be Chris Rucker, Frankie Rucker, Donnie Crosby, Kelly Crosby, Andrew Anderson, Gary Crosby and Shane Crosby. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Bethany Hospice, 8395 US Hwy 301 N. Suite 6 Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments