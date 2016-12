Following Evans County’s swearing in ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 22, a retirement reception was held in honor of Chief Magistrate Judge Larry Anderson. Anderson began his career on March 4, 1974 and has faithfully served his community both on and off the bench. He has served Evans County as magistrate for 22 years.

