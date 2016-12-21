Rec. director reflects on long career

Swain retiring December 31

After nearly five decades of being involved in Evans County’s recreation programs, most of them as Director of Parks and Recreation, W. Danny Swain is calling it quits. Effective December 31, the nation’s longest serving recreation director, in a single position, will end a career that started in Claxton in 1967. Swain, who notified the Evans Recreation Commission in late September of his plans to retire at year end, will not be idle in retirement. “I plan to relax … and run a radio station,” he said. “I want to stay involved in the community, and I would like to see us move forward.” The Claxton native purchased the local radio station in 2006.

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher – mpeace@claxtonenterprise.com

