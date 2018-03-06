Wildlife Festival set for this weekend

Check out The Claxton Enterprise’s special section inside this week’s paper featuring the activities and events scheduled for the festival this weekend!

Attendance has decreased in recent years, but thousands are still expected to attend the 51st annual Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival on Saturday and Sunday, March 10-11, at the Evans County Wildlife Club in Hagan.

The festival gates will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday and close at 6 p.m. They will reopen at 10 a.m. on Sunday and close at 5 p.m. Tickets are $7 each. Children 5 and under receive free admittance.

The annual Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival parade will commence in Claxton at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, traveling down Highways 280 and 301.

Local law enforcement agencies have been collaborating for weeks to ensure that security efforts and traffic control run smoothly at the festival. Evans County Sheriff’s Office and Hagan PD will operate from a mobile command post off Cedar Street, near the festival grounds.

A fire truck and EMS unit will be on hand during the event. Officers will provide foot patrol inside the festival grounds. Hagan PD and ECSO bring in extra officers from surrounding agencies to assist with traffic control and security. Hagan city workers will also assist with traffic control.

Claxton PD’s primary responsibility is traffic control and safety during the parade Saturday morning. “We will be all hands on deck to make sure everything goes as smooth as possible,” Chief Dale Kirkland said. Kirkland says he will also assist with security at the festival following the parade.

Traffic flow into the festival grounds on Cedar Street will be one-way. The following intersections will be barricaded to divert traffic during the Festival:

• Brewton Street and Hwy 280

• Brewton Street and Cedar Avenue

• Calhoun Street and Tattnall Street

• Daniels Street and Tattnall Street

• Pine Street and Tattnall Street

• North Railroad Street and Tattnall Street

• South Railroad Street and Tattnall Street

• Bill Hodges Road and Commercial Boulevard

• Collins Street and Tattnall Street

Comments

comments