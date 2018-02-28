Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival edition to publish next week!

Festival set for March 10-11

The Claxton Enterprise’s annual Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival special edition highlighting the exciting activities, vendors, shows and more at the festival held at the Evans County Wildlife Club in Hagan, March 10-11, will publish in next week’s paper (March 7).

This year’s festival will feature lots of interesting wildlife vendors, new food vendors, a longer zip line thrill and much more. Read all about it in our special section next week! Be sure to get your copy and extras for friends!

