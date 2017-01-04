A rare piece of history: Locals find old pharmacy token in garden

Myrtice Hobbs and Donald Edenfield now own a piece of rare Claxton history. Several months back, Edenfield was tending his garden on Turnpike Rd. when he noticed something in the dirt. “I was back there chopping in my garden, and I said, look like we got a coin!,” he said. Edenfield discovered a 5 cent metal token from the Claxton Pharmacy.

By Ashley Cheney, Staff Writer

