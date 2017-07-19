Randall (Randy) Carl Hearn, 63, passed away July 18. He was a member of Pine Forest United Methodist Church. Randy graduated from Claxton High School and Georgia Southern University. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked with the Department of Agriculture. He enjoyed singing Christian music, Braves baseball, the UGA Dawgs, was an accomplished drummer, and always remembered the birthdays of his family and friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Charles Hearn, Sr.

Surviving are his mother, Winselle Hearn of Claxton; two brothers, Chuck (Elena) Hearn of Nashville, Tenn., and Mitch (Rosie) Hearn of Murfreesboro, Tenn; one sister, Grace (Mark) Anners of Vidalia; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 22, at 1 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 22, at 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you send a donation to the charity of your choice.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

