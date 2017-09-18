Rabon Sapp, 88, died Saturday, Sept. 17, at Ogeechee Area Hospice following a brief illness. He was born September 1 in Evans County to the late Raymond and Bertie Sapp. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He lived most of his life in Evans County. He was a member of Bull Creek Baptist Church. After 30 years of service, he retired from Georgia Power Company in 1984. After retiring he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia (Patsy) Sapp; a son, Michael Sapp; a grandson, Ashley Sapp; a brother, Milton (ML) Sapp; two sisters, Jean Kennedy and Hazel Jeter.

Surviving to cherish memories include two sons, Eddie Sapp of Claxton, Keith (Melanie) Sapp of Cumming; a daughter, Janet (Dale) Jones of Claxton; four grandchildren, Erica Anderson, Dr. Alex Sapp, Kevin Sapp, Neil Sapp; two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 5-7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral servics will be held Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home

Pallbearers will be Randy Kennedy, Melvin Kennedy, Scott Kennedy, Ken Kennedy, Robbie Sapp and Andrew Anderson

Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery with military honors.

Remembrances may be sent to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

