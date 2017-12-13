Quicken to produce purlins

Family-owned company bought Georgia Pacific mill in May

Florida company’s purchase of a long closed sawmill in Evans County, initially thought to be an expansion move, has led to the site becoming the headquarters for the firm’s southeastern operations. In May of this year, Quicken Manufacturing, Inc., a metal building production company based in Cross City, Fla., purchased the old Georgia Pacific sawmill in the Industrial Park for $800,000. They’ve since auctioned off or scrapped the mill equipment and are now installing manufacturing equipment to produce purlins, roofing and siding panels, and trim.

Production should be fully operational by mid-2018.

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise can also be purchased at any local convenience store.

• • •

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

Comments

comments