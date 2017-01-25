Qualifying opens Monday to fill vacant council post

The qualifying period for candidates seeking to fill the remainder of the Claxton City Council term of James Waters, who died last month, will open Monday, January 30, and conclude at noon on Wednesday, February 1.

Evans Probate Judge and Elections Supervisor Darin McCoy met with the council last week and finalized arrangements for conducting the city’s special election set for March 21. Waters, who served on the council from District Two, was elected in 2015 to a four-year term. The winner in the special election will serve the remainder of that term, about three years.

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Editor

