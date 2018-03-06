Qualifying open through Friday

Qualifying for local elections opened on Monday, March 5, and will close at noon on Friday, March 9, at the Probate Court Office housed in the Courthouse Annex. The General Primary and Non Partisan election will take place on Tuesday, May 22. If necessary, a run-off will be held on Tuesday, July 24. The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

County seats up for election this year include:

• Evans County Board of Commissioner seats in Districts One, Three and Five, currently held by Shela Holland, Del Beasley and Gary Bell respectively. Bell announced last month that he will not seek reelection.

• Evans County Board of Education seats in Districts One, Three and Five, currently held by Tara Powell, Sharon Haire and Ed Mosley respectively. Powell announced last month that she will not seek reelection. Board Chairman David Greene’s seat is also up for election. Greene intends to run again.

