Prayer breakfast set for tomorrow, May 3

Kevin Williams, director of mentors for the Paul Anderson Youth Home, will keynote the annual National Day of Prayer Breakfast tomorrow morning, May 3, at the Evans County Wildlife Club in Hagan. The breakfast will begin at 6:45 a.m. with the buffet to open at 7 a.m. Williams will give his address at 7:30 a.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $15 each or a reserved table of eight for $100.

Williams began working at the Youth Home in 1996. As the Director of Mentors, Williams supervises the men who work with the boys and teaches Bible studies.

Williams says his favorite aspect of working at PAYH is witnessing the moment when some of the young men begin to see that God has a greater purpose for their lives than simply surviving.

Williams enjoys woodworking and helping his wife with craft projects. Williams has two children and two grandsons.

The prayer breakfast is organized by the Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 739-1391.

