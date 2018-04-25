Political forum held Monday

Congressional, state, local candidates answered citizens’ questions

The Leadership Evans Alumni Association sponsored a candidate forum on Monday night, hosting two congressional candidates, both candidates for the House of Representatives seat, two candidates vying for a county commission seat in District Five and two candidates seeking the Board of Ed. chairmanship. More than 50 people attended the event.

Prior to the Q/A segment of the forum, Senator Jack Hill (uncontested for the next term) spoke briefly, and Leadership Evans Alumni President Patti Rogers recognized uncontested candidates for local offices in attendance.

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is alsoÂ available at any local convenience store.

Comments

comments