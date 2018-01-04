Police chief retires

City holds reception for retiring police chief

Area law enforcement officers, local officials, friends and family crowded into the council meeting room at City Hall on Friday, Dec. 29, to congratulate Police Chief Edward Oglesbee on his years of service. The City of Claxton hosted a retirement reception to honor Oglesbee for 45 years of service to the city – 40 years as chief. He began his career as an officer in 1972 and was promoted to chief in 1976.

