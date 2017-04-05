Pinewood wins matchup with Tigers

Claxton fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 18-6 loss to Pinewood Christian on Saturday, April 1. Pinewood Christian took the lead on a walk in the second inning.

Despite the loss, the Tigers did collect 11 hits in the high-scoring affair. Pinewood Christian had 14 hits on the way to victory.

