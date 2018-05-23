PCA graduates 51 students

Pinewood Christian Academy’s senior class of 51 students graduated Sunday afternoon. The class also boasts 30 honor graduates.

“We had a huge crowd and all went extremely well,” said Pinewood Headmaster Clay Hill. “With the second largest graduating class in the school’s history, our gym was completely full.”

James Kicklighter, son of Beth Kicklighter of Claxton, was named valedictorian and and Milligan Williams, daughter of Philip and Bronwyn Williams of Claxton, is PCA’s salutatorian.

