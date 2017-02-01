Peterson draws large crowd to Chamber Banquet

-
-
Distinguished Service Award: Chamber President Rosalind Ivey and Probate Court Judge Darin McCoy.
-
-
Citizen of the Year: Chamber President Rosalind Ivey and Elizabeth Porter.
-
-
Outstanding Community Service Award: Members of Evans County C.A.R.E.S. are presented with the award by Chamber President Rosalind Ivey.
-
-
Business of the Year: Dairy Queen owner Edward Carter, Chamber President Rosalind Ivey, DQ Manager Amy McManama.
-
-
Industry of the Year: Chamber President Rosalind Ivey and Ga. Power Company Local Manager Randy Mayfield.
-
-
Business Leader of the Year: Chamber President Rosalind Ivey and Kevin Odell with DeLoach, Odell and Associates.
-
-
Chamber Director of the Year, President Rosalind Ivey presented by Paul Eason.
-
-
Outstanding Junior Board Members awards were presented by Rosalind Ivey to Madolyn Hendrix and Nicholas Hart.
DQ is Business of the Year; Ga Power takes Industry of the Year
In a larger than expected turnout, approximately 300 business owners, community leaders, elected officials and local residents gathered at the Evans County Wildlife Club on Thursday night for the annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet and Salute to Business and Industry. Adrian Peterson, 2017 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, was the keynote speaker for this year’s banquet.
By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor
editor@claxtonenterprise.com
For more on this story, subscribe today! Set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com or give us a call at 912.739.2132.
Comments
comments