Pearl Seligman Friedenberg, 88, of Savannah, and wife of Louis Friedenberg, died Monday, Sept. 11, at Memorial University Medical Center with her immediate family members at her bedside.

Pearl was a daughter of the late Reuben Seligman and Isabelle F. Seligman of Claxton. She graduated from Claxton High School in 1946 and the University of Georgia in 1950, where she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority. Pearl was a school teacher for 35+ years and taught at Savannah High School and Herschel V. Jenkins High School. After her retirement, she substituted for many years. Pearl was a member of Congregation Bnai Brith Jacob.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dr. Roslyn Seligman of Cincinnati, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Louis Friedenberg; her daughter, Sherry Ann Friedenberg of Atlanta; her son, Ricky S. Friedenberg (Barbara) of Savannah; two grandchildren, Brian Friedenberg (Heather) and Erin F. Rubinstein (Jordan), and two great-grandchildren, Jake Friedenberg and Joshua Rubinstein, all of Atlanta; her brother, Melvin Seligman (Barbara) of Atlanta, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, at Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Avigdor Slatus.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Congregation Bnai Brith Jacob, 5444 Abercorn St., Savannah, Ga. 31405 or The Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, Ga. 31406-3922.

Please share your thoughts about Pearl and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.

Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah is in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments