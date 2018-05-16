PCA graduation set for Sunday

Fifty-one students to receive a diploma

Fifty-one students will graduate from Pinewood Christian Academy on Sunday, May 20, at 4 p.m. in the Eddie Durrence Gymnasium. PCA graduated their largest class ever, presenting 52 diplomas, last year. The 2018 class nearly met last year’s record.

The valedictorian and salutatorian will address the student body on Sunday. Brewton-Parker College Executive Vice President Ray Sullivan will deliver the keynote address, and in keeping with a longstanding Pinewood tradition, each student will be presented with a new Bible from the Parker family.

Editor’s Note: Pinewood Christian Academy’s valedictorian and salutatorian were not announced by The Claxton Enterprise’s press deadline. The top students of the 2018 graduating class will be recognized in next week’s edition.

