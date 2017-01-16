Patty B. Lane, 86, passed away January 15, at Magnolia Manor in St. Simons, Ga. She was born and raised in Bulloch County-Bay District, and then moved to Savannah for many years. After retiring from Starland Dairies in 1989, she moved to Evans County and joined Eastside Baptist Church. Mrs. Lane served many years as a Pink Lady for Evans Memorial Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Howard Lane, Sr.

Surviving are one son, Joseph Howard (Cathy) Lane, Jr., of Claxton; two grandchildren, Courtney Lane (Brandon) Eason of Cary, N.C. and Cameron Howard (Anna) Lane of Waynesboro, Miss.; one step-grandson, Alex Crumpton of Claxton; six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 4:30-6 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in Claxton.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m.

Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah.

Remembrances may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525; or Magnolia Manor, 2255 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, Ga. 31522.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

