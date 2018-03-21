Patriot wrestler first to win state title

For the first time since the wrestling program’s inception at Pinewood Christian Academy four years ago, a Patriot wrestler has earned a state title. Joseph MacGregor, a senior wrestling in the 285 weight class, won a GISA (Georgia Independent School Association) state title last month and is competing this week at national competition in Virginia Beach.

MacGregor, son of Joe and Krisch MacGregor of Tattnall Co., is also a lineman for the Patriots and throws for the track team, but says wrestling is his sport of choice. “I like the rush. It’s fun … It’s nice to win,” he said.

Winning a state title has been MacGregor’s goal since he joined the wrestling team four years ago. “That was my plan the whole time – to hopefully, be the first one,” he admitted.

And, he’s come a long way in four years. MacGregor recalls getting pinned in just 15 seconds during his very first match against a wrestler from Robert Toombs. His match against a wrestler from Gatewood for the state title was a different story. The match lasted 2.5 minutes.

