Patricia Ann Stanfield Olsson, 58, passed away Sunday, April 22 at Evans Memorial Hospital. She was born February 6, 1960 to William Edward and Letha Wilson Stanfield. She was a homemaker and a loving caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Rex Stanfield and Willie Stanfield. She is survived by her husband, William “Bo’ Olsson of Claxton; children, Ricky DeLoach of Claxton, David DeLoach (Stacy) of Glennville; daughter-in-law, Mary DeLoach of Claxton; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 24, at Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home. Burial will be in Beards Creek Church Cemetery. Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home, Glennville, is in charge of the arrangements.

