Patrice Williams to keynote MLK Banquet

The local celebration theme for the 32nd annual observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is “One team, one dream: unity for the communities,” and MLK observance events are already underway leading up to the annual breakfast, parade and other festivities on January 15.

An MLK 5K event was held in November and a unity service was held earlier this month. The annual MLK Banquet is set for Saturday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Evans County Community Center (ECCC). Tickets are $25 per person or $125 for a table of six.

Patrice Williams, a Claxton native who now serves as the Downtown Development Authority Director for the City of Douglasville, will be the keynote speaker for the banquet.Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in urban policy studies.

